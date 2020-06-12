'Leave statue be' says 12-year-old Scout
Scout, 12, joins protest to keep Baden-Powell statue in Poole

A 12-year-old Scout has joined protesters calling for a controversial statue in Poole of the founder of the Scouts movement to be kept in place.

The council has announced it will be boarded up instead of temporarily removed after a public outcry over the initial decision to put the statue of Robert Baden-Powell into safe storage.

Monty joined people who had camped out overnight on Poole Quay to support keeping the statue in place.

Baden-Powell has been criticised by campaigners who have accused him of racism, homophobia and support for Adolf Hitler.

Reporter: Sophia Seth

  • 12 Jun 2020
