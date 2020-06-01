'It's not safe to be this busy right now'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Council leader calls for coastal restrictions
The leader of a Dorset council is calling for new restrictions to stop coastal resorts being overwhelmed by visitors.
Beaches in Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch saw thousands of visitors on Sunday after lockdown measures were eased.
Council Leader Vikki Slade said that as well as ignoring social distancing rules, people were also breaking other beach rules.
An emergency meeting of local authorities and MPs has been scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the issue.
-
01 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-52877611/coronavirus-council-leader-calls-for-coastal-restrictionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window