'It's not safe to be this busy right now'

The leader of a Dorset council is calling for new restrictions to stop coastal resorts being overwhelmed by visitors.

Beaches in Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch saw thousands of visitors on Sunday after lockdown measures were eased.

Council Leader Vikki Slade said that as well as ignoring social distancing rules, people were also breaking other beach rules.

An emergency meeting of local authorities and MPs has been scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the issue.