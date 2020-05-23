Video

A helicopter using an under-slung water carrier has been brought in to help tackle the ongoing fire at Wareham Forest.

About 500 acres (200 hectares) of land have so far been damaged in the the blaze, which started on Monday.

The Forestry England helicopter lifted the water from a nearby lake before dousing areas of the forest where strong winds have caused flare-ups.

Investigators believe a disposable barbecue or camp fire could have been the cause of the initial blaze.