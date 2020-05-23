Young musicians form virtual orchestra

Video

Young musicians from across Dorset have recorded a version of What A Wonderful World.

The musicians from Dorset Youth Symphony Orchestra, Dorset Youth Jazz Orchestra and Reel Dorset folk ensemble each recorded their parts at home for the project by Dorset Music Hub.

The song, by Bob Theile and David Weiss, was arranged by Dianne Ely of Dorset Music Hub and performed by 32 young musicians and six members of staff.

The hub, operated by Dorset Council, has been offering online lessons to pupils while they are unable to have face-to-face teaching.