A young carer's coronavirus lockdown diary

Video
Coronavirus: A young carer's lockdown video diary
Faith has been looking after her dad during the coronavirus pandemic, and keeping a video diary of her experience.
He is having to self-isolate due to an pre-existing illness, and the 16-year-old from Poole in Dorset is helping to care for him.
There are estimated to be more than 800,000 young carers in the UK according to The Children's Society.
A film by Michele Cross and Peter Marshall
This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.
25 May 2020
