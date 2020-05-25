A young carer's coronavirus lockdown diary

Video

Faith has been looking after her dad during the coronavirus pandemic, and keeping a video diary of her experience.

He is having to self-isolate due to an pre-existing illness, and the 16-year-old from Poole in Dorset is helping to care for him.

There are estimated to be more than 800,000 young carers in the UK according to The Children's Society.

A film by Michele Cross and Peter Marshall

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.