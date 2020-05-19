'Alcohol is bad company in lockdown'

Video

Recovering alcoholics have discussed their struggles coping with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Alcoholics Anonymous said there has been a 300% increase in enquiries, and it is providing addicts with video call meetings and remote one-on-one support.

One former drinker from Dorset, whose partner is also an alcoholic, says the lockdown has led to his fiancé relapsing.

And a 21-year-old in student housing said he is finding it hard being confined around other drinkers.

Video journalist: Ben Moore

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.