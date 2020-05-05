Video

Workers in Dorset's sea fishing industry say it is struggling to survive the coronavirus lockdown.

With restaurants and pubs closed, commercial skippers Ian and Annie Gilbert have seen the price of fish "plummet" and said their earnings are barely covering food.

And Rob Milton, who farms oysters in Poole Harbour, has gone from producing five tonnes of oysters a week, to none at all.

Film by Talia Slack and Abby Newbery