'We thought it would just be pizza and champagne'

Video

Tony and Patricia Jeffrey had planned a party to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with all their family and friends.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the couple from Bournemouth in Dorset found themselves all dressed up with nowhere to go.

Their friend Tony Waller, who lives on the same road as them, had other ideas and instead of "pizza and champagne" the couple had a surprise anniversary street party.

A film by Talia Slack and Curtis Lancaster