Applause as 'remarkable survivor' leaves ICU ward

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Poole Hospital applauds 'remarkable survivor'
A man who spent five weeks in intensive care with Covid-19 was applauded as he left the unit.
Steve Parker, 62, remains at Poole Hospital in Dorset but has been moved out of it critical care facility.
More than 40 doctors and nurses lined the corridors to clap and cheer him as he was discharged to another ward.
Mr Parker, whose doctors described him as a "remarkable survivor", said he could not thank staff enough, describing them as "truly amazing".
-
01 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-52499892/coronavirus-poole-hospital-applauds-remarkable-survivorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window