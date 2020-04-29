Rare pine marten 'filmed for first time' in Dorset

Video

A rare pine marten has been caught on camera in Sandbanks near Poole in Dorset.

It’s the first time ever the rare mammal has been filmed in the county.

Pine martens are known to be living wild in Hampshire but how this one made it to along the coast to Sandbanks is a bit of a mystery.

Experts think it may have been released in the county or have escaped from a private collection.

Produced by Jon Cuthill