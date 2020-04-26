Video

Couples who have had to cancel or postpone weddings while in lockdown have been taking part in online handfasting ceremonies.

Ellie Brooks, a Sacred Celebrant in Wimborne, Dorset, has been performing the virtual ceremonies for couples on their original wedding dates.

Handfasting is a type of commitment ceremony, thought to date back to at least the medieval times in Scotland, where a couple's hands are tied together and blessed.

The online ceremonies take 15-20 minutes and costs a £15 donation to NHS Charities Together.

A film by Abby Newbery.