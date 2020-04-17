Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The farmers lambing during lockdown
The coronavirus lockdown has brought new challenges for British farmers caring for more than 15 million ewes giving birth this spring.
They have reported increased numbers of people walking in the countryside, less help due to social distancing, and their fears of contracting the virus.
Jemma Harding, who farms in Wimborne, Dorset, said if she becomes ill there would be nobody to look after her sheep.
Produced by Abby Newbery
-
17 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-52301942/coronavirus-the-farmers-lambing-during-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window