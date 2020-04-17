Video

The coronavirus lockdown has brought new challenges for British farmers caring for more than 15 million ewes giving birth this spring.

They have reported increased numbers of people walking in the countryside, less help due to social distancing, and their fears of contracting the virus.

Jemma Harding, who farms in Wimborne, Dorset, said if she becomes ill there would be nobody to look after her sheep.

Produced by Abby Newbery