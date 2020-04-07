Video

Premiership footballer Aaron Ramsdale made a young fan's day by ringing him in hospital.

George, 11, has been undergoing treatment for a kidney condition which means he must stay in Poole Hospital.

AFC Bournemouth keeper Ramsdale phoned the boy who was initially stunned to hear from his hero.

George told "Rambo" how he had been practising saves in the garden and the pair discussed their favourite games of the season.

The recording of the call, posted on the club's social media pages, has been shared thousands of times.