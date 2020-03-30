'It's important we tell people that we love them'

Video

Staff and residents at a care home have been sharing their experiences during the coronavirus outbreak.

Anna Knight runs Harbour House Care Home in West Bay on the Dorset coast.

Over the past week, as social distancing measures were introduced, she made a video diary of her experiences.

There are 35 residents at the home - the youngest is 83 - with no incidents of coronavirus as yet.

You can see more on Inside Out: Coronavirus & Me on Monday 30 March at 19.30 BST and afterwards on BBC iPlayer here.