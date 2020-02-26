'I brought the first sphynx cat to the UK'

Video

Jan Plumb was the first person in the UK to officially own a hairless sphynx cat, having bought and imported one in 1988.

The breed was then extremely rare, with only a few of the cats anywhere in the world.

Three decades and 45 kittens later her love affair continues and she has six sphynxes at her home in Christchurch, Dorset.

Over the last 30 years Jan has helped promote the breed and there are now thought to be about 600 sphynxes in the UK alone.

Video journalist: Simon Marks