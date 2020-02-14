Sexual assault 'mugshots' challenge victim blaming

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Photography exhibit asks people to challenge victim blaming
Photographer Jayne Jackson is challenging the culture of victim blaming for sexual assault victims.
The Arts University Bournemouth student has created a series of images with models posing for mugshots, holding up a reason to potentially victim blame.
Victim blaming is when the blame for something that has happened is put on the victim, rather than the perpetrator.
Miss Jackson hopes the exhibition, in Poole, Dorset, will encourage people to challenge this idea.
-
14 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-51475049/photography-exhibit-asks-people-to-challenge-victim-blamingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window