CPR: School life-saving lessons help Dorset teenager save her father
A teenager has saved her father's life just two weeks after being taught CPR at school.
Ali Holborn, 15, from Poole, performed the life-saving technique on her dad, Kevin, after he became unresponsive following a heart attack.
Compulsory CPR lessons will be rolled out in schools across England from September this year.
Reporter: Caroline Lewis
03 Feb 2020
