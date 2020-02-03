'CPR lessons helped me save my dad'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CPR: School life-saving lessons help Dorset teenager save her father

A teenager has saved her father's life just two weeks after being taught CPR at school.

Ali Holborn, 15, from Poole, performed the life-saving technique on her dad, Kevin, after he became unresponsive following a heart attack.

Compulsory CPR lessons will be rolled out in schools across England from September this year.

Reporter: Caroline Lewis

  • 03 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Father saves baby's life with CPR