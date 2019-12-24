Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charity helps prisoners send Christmas gifts to their children
Christmas can be hard for a child whose mum or dad are away for the festive period - and even more so if the parent is in prison.
The Angel Tree project is a charity that helps prisoners make Christmas special for their children.
Last year it helped 4,800 prisoners send gifts and personalised messages to their loved ones.
Among the locations the charity has run the project this year was HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset.
Reporter: Sarah Bassett
Filmed and edited by Pete Doherty
-
24 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-50867738/charity-helps-prisoners-send-christmas-gifts-to-their-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window