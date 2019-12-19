'It's degrading and people can be really nasty'
Homeless England: Living rough in Bournemouth

Carly has been kicked in the body and face and threatened with sexual violence.

She has been sleeping rough in Bournemouth for three years and says she has been attacked multiple times.

She chooses to see homelessness as a "life experience apprenticeship".

She would like to become a counsellor to help people such as Gee, who has been homeless for seven years.

Video journalist: Matt Graveling

