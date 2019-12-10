Rape inquiry police release CCTV of suspect

Video

CCTV images of a suspect have been released by police investigating the rape of a 15-year-old girl in a school field.

She was attacked at St Osmund's Middle School in Dorchester at about 21:20 GMT on Thursday.

Detectives said the attacker, who is thought to be aged in his mid-20s to early-30s, was carrying a Swiss army-style knife.

Dorset Police has appealed for help in identifying the man pictured.