Flu victim recovering from three-month coma

Kevin Mutch was offered a flu vaccine by his GP because he has asthma, but he declined it.

When he then contracted the flu earlier this year, he had to be put into an induced coma for three months to help his body to fight the infection, during which he also contracted sepsis.

Now recovering, Kevin from Weymouth in Dorset, wants to share his story to encourage others to take flu vaccines seriously.

