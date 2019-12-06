Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bournemouth shopkeeper fights off armed robber
A would-be robber armed with a knife left empty handed and without his hoody after attempting to rob a store in Bournemouth.
Shopkeeper Ozcan Yildirim refused to hand over the shop's takings when he was threatened with the blade in Wallisdown News on Friday 29 November.
The whole incident was captured on the shop's CCTV.
06 Dec 2019
