Family lay flowers on anniversary of teens death
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gaia Pope death: Family tribute on second anniversary of death

The family of teenager Gaia Pope have laid flowers on the second anniversary of her death.

The 19-year-old was found dead 11 days after being reported missing from her home near Swanage, Dorset, in November 2017.

The family is also encouraging any other victims of a sex offender who Miss Pope accused of rape to come forward.

  • 21 Nov 2019