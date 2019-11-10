Media player
Trans baby boomer: 'I thought I was a male and that was the end of it'
At the age of 72 Pippa Jones had gender reassignment surgery.
She says her generation had not heard of being transgender. But she made the decision to transition later in life after spending several years questioning her identity.
After the surgery, Pippa, who is from Wimborne in Dorset, was invited to an event in London where a luxury lingerie line for transgender women was being launched.
A film by Curtis Lancaster and James Warwick
10 Nov 2019
