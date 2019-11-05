Pods recreate pollution in five cities
Video

Dorset art installation recreates Delhi and London smog

London, Beijing, São Paulo, Delhi and Norway are thousands of miles apart, but an art installation is allowing people to experience the air quality at each location in a series of special pods.

Two Dorset arts organisations arranged for artist Michael Pinsky's Pollution Pods to spend five days on Brownsea Island, off Poole.

Each one safely recreates the air quality, smell and temperature of a different world city, at no risk to people's health.

Video journalists: Emily Ford & Adam Paylor

  • 05 Nov 2019
