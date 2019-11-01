Could watching a box set save the NHS money?

Video

Hospital patients can watch their favourite TV box sets during an operation, as part of an NHS trial.

The Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset is trialling the use of special goggles to help patients relax.

Doctors hope it will allow more complex procedures to be carried out under local anaesthetic which means patients can be discharged from hospital sooner.

The goggles allow patients to watch catch-up television services, movies or even see what is happening in the operating theatre.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy