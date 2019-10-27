'Smell is a form of mind control'

Video

This Halloween a good scare is not just about sight and sound - smell now plays a huge role in making the modern horror experience truly terrifying.

The latest scare attraction at Thorpe Park uses specially-crafted smells like "wood smoke" and "rotting flesh" to manipulate customers emotions in the dark for a bigger fright.

But these smells don't just scare, they can also be used in care. The same company who makes the nasty scents recreates the smells of yesteryear to help dementia patients.

"Tobacco", "coal fire" and "peppermint" can activate the olfactory memory and stir powerful emotions.

A film by Ben Moore