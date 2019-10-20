'My dad died racing sidecars, now I'm a champion'

Video

Josh Goodwin's Dad, Lester, died in a sidecar racing crash at the British Grasstrack Championships in 2007 when Josh was 13 years old.

Twelve years after the accident Josh is a six time British Grasstrack Champion in the 500cc sidecar class.

He and passenger Liam were also the first 500cc British team ever to win a European Grasstrack Championship.

Earlier this year Josh tried to beat his dad's six British titles, in his memory.

