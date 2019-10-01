'My radio aid has changed my life'

Video

The mother of a profoundly deaf boy is backing calls for more councils to fund radio aids.

The aids have two parts - a child wears a receiver and the person they want to hear wears a transmitter that helps filter out background noise.

Conor Tobin from Bournemouth was born profoundly deaf and has radio aids that work with cochlear implants.

His devices were paid for by the local authority, but a third of councils do not provide funding.

The National Deaf Children's Society says more councils should offer them but the Local Government Association says funds are limited.

Video journalist: Maria Zaccaro