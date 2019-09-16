Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hundreds join in giant Hokey Cokey in Dorchester street
Hundreds of people have taken part in a giant Hokey Cokey in Dorset.
It happened in Dorchester's High Street on Sunday while it was closed to traffic for the town's Heritage Open Day.
The knees-up was organised by one of the street's pubs - Tom Browns - after an idea by customer Matthew Parkes.
It first took place last year with about 150 people but it was thought more than 500 people joined in this year.
Main image courtesy of Dorsetbays Photography.
-
16 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-49716768/hundreds-join-in-giant-hokey-cokey-in-dorchester-streetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window