Hotel offers haven for cancer patients

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bournemouth hotel offers retreats for patients with cancer
A hotel is offers relaxing getaways for patients with cancer.
The Grove in Bournemouth is run by a registered charity but, whilst there is a nurse always on site, it is not a hospice.
Guest like Belinda and David from Weymouth can also renew their wedding vows at the hotel.
The couple decided to have the ceremony to mark their 10th anniversary and do something special for David who has cancer.
Produced by Simon Marks
-
18 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-49693783/bournemouth-hotel-offers-retreats-for-patients-with-cancerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window