Video

Two business premises have been destroyed in a fire on a trading estate in Dorset.

About 75 firefighters were called to the Dreadnought estate in Bridport at 04:21 BST, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Local residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed because of smoke from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the service said.