Video

A professional parkour athlete says he thinks the public has become more accepting and see the sport as a good thing.

Luke Stones, 19, from Poole, is a sponsored athlete and member of the Brewman parkour team who travel the world competing and working as judges.

He said he can earn about £10,000 a year as well as getting travel, accommodation and food costs covered.

The sport involves climbing, jumping and tumbling, with the best athletes now able to go full-time.

Almost 100,000 adults in England currently perform parkour, according to a Sport England survey.

Video journalist: Logan Lawson