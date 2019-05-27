'My job as a nurse can be terrifying'

Video

Urine bottles being thrown, doors broken off their hinges and threats of violence.

These are just some of the experiences nurses have faced at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset.

They have spoken to the BBC to highlight the issues that many NHS staff face in the work place.

According to NHS England 15% of staff have experienced physical violence from patients, relatives or members of the public.

Last year, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS would be adopting a "zero-tolerance" approach to abuse and violence.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy