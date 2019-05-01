Killed boy's family seek tougher sentencing

Video

The family of a toddler who was crushed by a lorry a day before his fourth birthday say the sentence given to the driver is a "total disgrace".

Dean Phoenix was jailed for one year and received an 18-month driving ban after he drove through a red light in Wareham, Dorset, and killed Jaiden Mangan in March 2018.

Jaiden's family are petitioning for better justice for victims of dangerous driving.