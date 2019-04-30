'Cheese and cucumber are hard to find'
The Dorset family who are living plastic-free

Meet the family who have spent the last year living plastic-free.

The Fynes, who live near Dorchester in Dorset, have not bought any products which are wrapped in plastic in any way in the last 12 months, apart from medicines for their four children.

While they occasionally miss things like chocolate bars, they say the thought of a 'turtle with a plastic bag in its mouth' means they will continue to live plastic-free.

