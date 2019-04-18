'I used to think doctors fixed things'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dorset teenager says doctors do not understand her condition
A teenager who suffers daily seizures, chronic pain and reduced mobility is calling for better understanding of her condition.
Kate Bidwell, 19, from Dorset, has Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) and says she often gets dismissed by doctors because they do not believe there is anything wrong with her.
Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust says about half of referrals made to adult neuropsychology are patients with FND.
-
18 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-47961996/dorset-teenager-says-doctors-do-not-understand-her-conditionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window