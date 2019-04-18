'I used to think doctors fixed things'

Video

A teenager who suffers daily seizures, chronic pain and reduced mobility is calling for better understanding of her condition.

Kate Bidwell, 19, from Dorset, has Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) and says she often gets dismissed by doctors because they do not believe there is anything wrong with her.

Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust says about half of referrals made to adult neuropsychology are patients with FND.