How Great Escape veteran was foiled

A former RAF flight lieutenant has described the "shattering" moment he realised his attempt to flee a World War Two German prison camp in "The Great Escape" was thwarted.

It is 75 years since the audacious getaway which saw 76 servicemen break out of the Nazi camp. It was later immortalised in the 1963 Hollywood film starring Steve McQueen.

Alan Bryett, 96, is thought to be the last surviving veteran involved in the daring escapade.

The former bomb aimer, who lives in a residential care home in Lyme Regis, Dorset, helped dispose of mud and sand as the escape tunnels were being dug.

He was waiting in line to flee Stalag Luft III in 1944 but failed to make it out before the breakout was foiled.

None of those who made it out of the camp is now alive - 73 were recaptured, of whom 50 were executed on the orders of Adolf Hitler.