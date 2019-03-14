Walkers narrowly avoid cliff collapse
Passersby narrowly avoid Dorset cliff collapse

About 1,000 tonnes of rock and debris fell at East Beach in West Bay, Dorset in a dramatic cliff collapse.

Miraculously, although people were walking by at the time, no-one was hurt by the rockfall.

“It is extremely dangerous to be on or near cliffs when the wind is high and waves are strong. Your life is not worth risking for a walk,” the Environment Agency cautioned.

