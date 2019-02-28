Video

Video footage of the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie and her boyfriend playing with fairy lights at Bestival hours before she died was shown to jurors.

The mobile phone footage, released by Dorset Police, was played by the defence as part of their case at Ceon Broughton's trial.

It shows Louella Fletcher-Michie and Mr Broughton inside a tent at the festival at Lulworth Castle in Dorset before she became ill.

The 24-year-old took class A party drug 2-CP on September 10 2017. She died in woodland an hour before her 25th birthday.