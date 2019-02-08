Video

Teachers say they are seeing an increasing number of primary school children who have not washed or are wearing dirty clothes.

Bethany Junior School in Bournemouth, Dorset, are now using a mobile laundry that has been provided by a local charity to wash pupils' clothes.

According to the charity In Kind Direct, one in five parents say they cannot afford to wash their children's clothes as often as they would like.

Hope for Food, the charity providing the washing machine in Bournemouth, also offers its services to homeless people in the area and say they are struggling to keep up with demand.

Video journalist: Tom Hepworth