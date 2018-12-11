Video

CCTV footage captures the moment a man's car hit a doorman outside a nightclub in Bournemouth.

Shailem Dodson, 20, has been cleared of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving and assault by beating.

The crash happened outside Halo nightclub in Bournemouth in December 2017.

Prosecutors at Winchester Crown Court alleged Dodson, of Gunville Road, Blandford Camp, Dorset, targeted nightclub staff after an altercation earlier that night.

The doorman suffered only minor injuries, police said.

Dodson, a former soldier, is due to be sentenced on 20 December.