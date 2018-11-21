Video

Do you like a cup of coffee? Many people do, but you can have have too much of a good thing it seems.

In Christchurch, Dorset, councillors have rejected plans for a new coffee shop on the High Street saying that the town already had too many.

Government guidelines recommend about 30% of town centre outlets are for food and drink, but opponents to the opening say Christchurch has nearer 40%.

Coffee shop owners in the town organised a petition opposing the plans and the former shoe shop will now stay empty.