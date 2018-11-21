Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christchurch council refuses permission for new coffee shop
Do you like a cup of coffee? Many people do, but you can have have too much of a good thing it seems.
In Christchurch, Dorset, councillors have rejected plans for a new coffee shop on the High Street saying that the town already had too many.
Government guidelines recommend about 30% of town centre outlets are for food and drink, but opponents to the opening say Christchurch has nearer 40%.
Coffee shop owners in the town organised a petition opposing the plans and the former shoe shop will now stay empty.
-
21 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-dorset-46279618/christchurch-council-refuses-permission-for-new-coffee-shopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window