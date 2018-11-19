'Why I ran away from care when I was 12'

Media player
'Why I ran away from foster care when I was 12'
Kayleigh was 12 years old when she first ran away from her foster home.
One in 10 young people went missing while in the care of local authorities across England in 2017.
There were 102,590 young people in the care system last year, of those 10,700 have gone missing at least once.
BBC Inside Out South has discovered the number is higher in the south, with one in six of the young people in care disappearing at least once.
See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday November 19 at 19:30 GMT and on the BBC iPlayer here.
19 Nov 2018
