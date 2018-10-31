Media player
Mary Shelley app celebrates Frankenstein at 200
An app is revealing stories about the graveyard where Frankenstein author Mary Shelley is buried.
The Shelley's Heart app, which accompany's a stage show of the same name, has been developed for Bournemouth's Shelley Frankenstein Festival.
The event celebrates the 200th anniversary of when the novel was first published.
31 Oct 2018
