Smuggled chimp rehomed after 15 years
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Illegally smuggled chimp safely rehomed in Dorset

Naree the chimpanzee, a victim of the illegal wildlife trade, was safely rehomed to a UK rescue centre.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Oct 2018