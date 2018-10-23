Video

A CCTV camera has captured the moment of a suspected gas explosion at a house in Poole - the blast in Sterte Road sent bricks and debris flying in all directions.

A 66-year-old man who was rescued from the house and airlifted to hospital with serious injuries was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

Police said he remains in hospital but has since been released while inquiries continue.

A woman in her 60s was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said investigations were focussed on gas cylinders found in the house.