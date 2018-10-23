'Our children died fighting against IS'

Video

The parents of British men and women who died fighting against the Islamic State group have visited Syria.

Among them was the father of Jac Holmes from Bournemouth who died last October. The 24-year-old was one of eight Britons to have been killed fighting alongside the Kurdish militia, having travelled to the region against the advice of the UK Government.

Peter Holmes went to Syria along with other British parents who'd lost children in the conflict, including the father of Anna Campbell, of Lewes, East Sussex, who died in March.

