Horse rescue
Horse rescued from Dorset swimming pool

Firefighters have rescued a horse after it fell into a swimming pool in Dorset.

A team of animal rescue specialists set up strops and ropes to haul the 26-year-old mare from the water in Sherborne after it was sedated by a vet.

The horse suffered minor cuts and grazes and was last seen happily back in its field.

  • 22 Oct 2018
