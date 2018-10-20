Video

He's a comedian known for his rather geeky affection for statistics and his love of London.

But even comedians can change and Dave Gorman has left the capital to pursue his new love... Bournemouth.

The star of such shows as "Are You Dave Gorman?" and "Modern Life Is Goodish" has fallen head over heels for the south coast.

And in his new show he's using some of his famous "Power Point Presentations" to explain why. This is his love letter to the Dorset town.